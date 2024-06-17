In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Svartpilen 250 vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Racer
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.