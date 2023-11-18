In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Beat Price starts at 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less