In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
