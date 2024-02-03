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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 250 Rc 390
BrandHusqvarnaKTM
Price₹ 2.26 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage32.44 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.76 cc373 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
145 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
842 mm824 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc373 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
A & S ClutchPASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1013,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7293,18,172
RTO
22,57325,453
Insurance
12,79922,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6127,876

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