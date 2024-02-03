In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|43.5 PS PS