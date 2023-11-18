In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less