In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.