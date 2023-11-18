Saved Articles

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
248.76 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine-
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1012,42,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7292,42,000
RTO
22,5730
Insurance
12,7990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6125,201

