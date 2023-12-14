Saved Articles

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm27.33 PS
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc293 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1012,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7291,77,215
RTO
22,57314,177
Insurance
12,79910,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6124,329

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities
7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
