Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.