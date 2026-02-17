In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|42
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|294.72 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|27.32 PS PS