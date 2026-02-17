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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 250 42
BrandHusqvarnaJawa
Price₹ 2.26 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage32.44 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.76 cc294.72 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Wheelbase
1357 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg184 kg
Saddle Height
842 mm788 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm27.32 PS
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc294.72 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1011,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7291,59,431
RTO
22,57312,754
Insurance
12,79911,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6123,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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