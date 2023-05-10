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Hop Electric OXO vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
OXO vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Adventure [2024]
BrandHop ElectricYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2100 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Kerb Weight
140 kg187 kg
Height
1065 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
793 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
88 kmph140 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board charger-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4782,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
5,55612,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8684,857

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
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Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
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