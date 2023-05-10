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Hop Electric OXO vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
OXO vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo R15 v4
BrandHop ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2100 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg142 kg
Height
1065 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
793 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km495 km
Max Speed
88 kmph140 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and SportTrack,Street
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4781,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
5,55611,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8684,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
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