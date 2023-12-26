Saved Articles

Hop Electric OXO vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,21,400
RTO
09,712
Insurance
6,2187,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6802,971

