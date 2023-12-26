In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less