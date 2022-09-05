Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|No
|-
|No Of Batteries
|2
|-
|Max Torque
|185 Nm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Continious Power
|3 Kw
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Electric Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|5200 w
|-
|Water Proof Rating
|IP 67
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|4 Hours
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,71,217
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,64,999
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹6,218
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,680
|₹2,778