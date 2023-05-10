In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
OXO vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-