Hop Electric OXO vs Vespa SXL 125

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,34,827
RTO
010,786
Insurance
6,2187,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6803,289
Expert Reviews
