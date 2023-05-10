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Hop Electric OXO vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
OXO vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Elegante 150
BrandHop ElectricVespa
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
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Specification
Length
2100 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Height
1065 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
793 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
140 km
Max Speed
88 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
Single downtube frameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4781,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
5,5567,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8683,361

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