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Hop Electric OXO vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
OXO vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHop ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Break View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg152 kg
Height
1065 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
88 kmph127 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frameDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and SportRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4781,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
5,55611,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8683,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Videos

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