In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
OXO vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-