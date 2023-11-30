In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less