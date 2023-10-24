Saved Articles

Hop Electric OXO vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
NoYes
No Of Batteries
22
Max Torque
185 Nm-
Continious Power
3 Kw4000 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
5200 w7500 w
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,32,499
RTO
01,500
Insurance
6,2188,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6803,056

