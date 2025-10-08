In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
OXO vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-