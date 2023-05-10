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HomeCompare BikesOXO vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Hop Electric OXO vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
OXO vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHop ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm200 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg185 kg
Height
1065 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
793 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km450 km
Max Speed
88 kmph138 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4782,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9222,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
5,55620,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8685,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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