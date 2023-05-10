In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
OXO vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-