In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
OXO vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-