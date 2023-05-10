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HomeCompare BikesOXO vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Hop Electric OXO vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
OXO vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandHop ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg195 kg
Height
1065 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm805 mm
Width
793 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km455 km
Max Speed
88 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4782,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
5,55610,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8684,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

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In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
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