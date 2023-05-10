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HomeCompare BikesOXO vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hop Electric OXO vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
OXO vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHop ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Front Indicator View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg186 kg
Height
1065 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
140 km
Max Speed
88 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
Single downtube frameSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board charger-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4781,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
5,5568,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8683,413

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
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The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
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29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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