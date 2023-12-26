In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ofIn 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm.
On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.