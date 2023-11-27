Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOXO vs Epluto 7G Max

Hop Electric OXO vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm-
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Electric StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
5200 w2200 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4-5 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,14,999
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2184,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6802,568

