Hop Electric OXO vs Okaya EV Motofaast

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Okaya EV Motofaast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Motofaast
Okaya EV Motofaast
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm-
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartElectric Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w2300 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,36,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,36,999
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6802,944

