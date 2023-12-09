In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of OXO up to 150 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less