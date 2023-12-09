Saved Articles

Hop Electric OXO vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w1600 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,23,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,23,978
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6802,664

