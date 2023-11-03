In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less