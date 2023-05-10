In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
OXO vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Oxo
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Range
|120-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.37 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 15 Minutes
|-