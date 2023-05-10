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Hop Electric OXO vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
OXO vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Rc 200
BrandHop ElectricKTM
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge-
Mileage-35.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Engine Capacity-199.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Length
2100 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm158 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg160 kg
Height
1065 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm824 mm
Width
793 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km479.5 km
Max Speed
88 kmph140 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and SportNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerSuperMoto ABS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch Smart LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh12V/8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4782,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9222,14,721
RTO
017,177
Insurance
5,55612,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8685,248

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
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Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
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The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
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The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
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2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
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31 May 2025
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