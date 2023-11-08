In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less