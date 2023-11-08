In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less