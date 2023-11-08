Saved Articles

Hop Electric OXO vs KTM 200 Duke

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2172,25,035
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,93,421
RTO
019,342
Insurance
6,21812,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6804,836

