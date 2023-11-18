In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less