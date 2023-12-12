Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Hop Electric OXO vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Hop Electric OXO or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,35,000
RTO
010,800
Insurance
6,21810,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6803,369



