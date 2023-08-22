Saved Articles

Hop Electric OXO vs Kabira Mobility KM 4000

In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm-
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w5000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours2 Hours 50 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2171,36,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9991,36,990
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6802,944

KM 4000 vs OXO

    Latest News

    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     