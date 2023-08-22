In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of OXO up to 150 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less