Hop Electric OXO vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2024 Hop Electric OXO or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
2-
Max Torque
185 Nm230 Nm
Continious Power
3 Kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
5200 w5000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,2172,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,9992,29,000
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6804,922

