In 2024 Hop Electric OXO or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.