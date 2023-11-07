In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hop Electric OXO or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). OXO engine makes power and torque 5200 w & 185 Nm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less