In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|6-8 hrs.