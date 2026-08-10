In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
LYF vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|10 Hours