In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
LYF vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-