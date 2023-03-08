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Hop Electric LYF vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
LYF vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Fascino 125
BrandHop ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 66,535₹ 77,200
Range75-125 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes-

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1850 mm1920 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg98 kg
Height
1150 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm685 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shockUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park AssistSmart Motor Generator System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53589,391
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53577,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,921

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