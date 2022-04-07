|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP67
|57
|Max Torque
|55 Nm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|PMSM
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Battery Ip Rating
|IP65
|-
|Range
|80 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-
|Charging Time(0-100%)
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹66,535
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹66,535
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,430
|₹1,307