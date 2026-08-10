In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
LYF vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|O3
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-