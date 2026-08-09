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Hop Electric LYF vs Warivo Motors Smarty

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Smarty Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Smarty
BrandHop ElectricWarivo Motors
Price₹ 66,535₹ 74,300
Range75-125 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes5-8 Hrs.

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Smarty
Warivo Motors Smarty
STD
₹74,300*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1850 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg33.8 kg
Height
1150 mm960 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes5-8 Hrs.
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53574,300
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53574,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,596

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