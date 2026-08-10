In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|5-8 Hrs.