In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of LYF up to 75-125 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
LYF vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|5-8 Hours