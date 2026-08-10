In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LYF vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-