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Hop Electric LYF vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LYF vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Lx 125
BrandHop ElectricVespa
Price₹ 66,535₹ 93,470
Range75-125 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes-

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1850 mm1770 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg115 kg
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
17 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park AssistAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh12 V, 5 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,5351,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53596,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4302,382

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