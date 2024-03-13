In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
LYF vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-