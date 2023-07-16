In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 250 W & 55 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less