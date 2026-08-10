In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
LYF vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-